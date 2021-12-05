Various programmes to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar today

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Various programmes have been organised in the city to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6. Considering the threat of Omicron variant, the followers of Dr Ambedkar have made preparation for this occasion without crowds. Tributes will be paid at Bhadkal Gate, University Gate and places where Dr Ambedkar’s statues are situated. People have been appealed that they should not gather in crowd. Samata Sainik Dal, city police force and volunteers are taking care that huge crowds should not gather.

Tribute paying programmes are organised at Buddha Viharas, government, semi-government offices, schools, colleges and University in the city. All the colleges of PES will organise common porgramme at Milind Multipurpose House ground at 10 am. A meeting will be held here where Dr Priyanand Agale will preside. The keynote speaker will be Dr Sandeep Thorat.

A procession will be organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at 8 am. It will start from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue and pass through Milind area, Mill Corner, Jubilee Park and will conclude at Bhadkal Gate. A lecture of Dr Anant Raut on ‘Constitutional Nationalism’ will be held at Mahatma Phule Hall at 11 am. Bodhi Vruksha pujan will be held at Milind College by the Bhikhu Sangh at 6 pm followed by a candle march and it will conclude at Shravasti Vihar at Saketnagar.

Samyak Vidhyarthi Andolan has organised a blood donation camp at BAMU Auditorium between 7 am and 5 pm. Nagsen Van Aaji - Maji Vidyarthi and Reputlican Vidhyarthi Sena has organised blood donation camp at Bhadkal Gate between 10 am and 6 pm. A Paritran Path and Guard of honour have been organised by Bhartiya Bauddha Mahasabha and Samta Sainik Dal at Bhadkal Gate at 9.30 am followed by blood donation camp till 5 pm.

Strict police bandobast will be imposed at various statues of Dr Ambedkar, Buddha Leni and chowks in the city.