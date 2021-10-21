Varroc announces bonus of Rs 27,180

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

Varroc Engineering Ltd announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 27,180 to the workers on Thursday. The decision spread festive cheer among the company workers. The company union thanked the managing director Tarang Jain for the bonus. Vice president Satish Mande, Sudam Jadhav, Jitendra Badguzar, union president Rameshwar Shinde, Shivkumar Patil, Sunil Mahajan, Ram Mugave, Ambadas Dange, Radheshyam Jaiswal, Ganesh Kolhe and others were present.