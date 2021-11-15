Varsity appears confused over Manisha Rajan Shinde’s transfer request

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) appears

confused about the transfer request of Dr Manisha Rajan Shinde.

It may be noted Dr Rajan Shinde, an associate professor of English in Maulana Azad College was murdered by silting throat and ears, on October 11. The murder case had created a sensation in the city. The police probe revealed that murders were known to the deceased.

His wife Dr Manisha Shinde along with her daughter met the Vice-chancellor and registrar of Bamu on October 12, the next day of the incident. She submitted an application requesting the administration to transfer her from Osmanabad sub-centre to the city campus.

She is on leave since the death of her husband. Her application of transfer was pending with the university administration which appears in confusion to take a decision.