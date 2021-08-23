Varsity to be given all financial aid to improve infrastructure, education quality: Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that all financial aid would be provided to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) to improve basic infrastructure and enhance education quality.

He was speaking at the 63rd Foundation Day ceremony of the university held at main auditorium on Monday. Earlier, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole hoisted the university flag at the lawns of the campus. Management Council members-Kishor Shitole, Dr Narendra Kale, Dr Fulchand Salampure and Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Bhalchandra Ahire and others were present on the dais.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said that Bamu should develop the quality of education in such a way that students get selected for the jobs on hearing its name.

He said that he started his political career at the university itself. Dr Karad said that he had done MBBS and MS from BAMU.

“Efforts would be made to bring fund from Central Government as well. But, the university should get a place in the top 50 universities list of NIRF ranking. Sufficient fund to national level rural development institute (Bamu), named after late Gopinath Munde, would be given,” he added.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university needs financial support as its economic condition is not good.

“Proposals of Research Centre, Synthetic Track, Shaheed Smarak, Science Technology Park were submitted to the Central Government for the fund,” he added.

Union Minister Karad felicitated Mohammed Abdul Razzak Md Abdul Jabbar, who prepared sports grounds throughout his life and Principal of Ramkrishna Paramhans College Dr Ramesh Dapke, with ‘Jeevan Sadhna Award.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath made an introductory speech. Dr Mustajeeb Khan conducted the proceedings while registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi proposed a vote of thanks.