VBA members demonstrate for different demands of Muslims

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

Members of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) demonstrated in front of the divisional commissionerate on Monday for various demands of Muslim community.

Wearing masks as a token of agitation, the activists raised slogans.

The demands included five per cent reservation as per the court decision, removing encroachment on land of Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs and give it for the education and health facilities of Muslim community, its revenue should be used for the community’s development, laws on the line of atrocities act should be made for their security.

Dr Jameel Deshmukh and Hadi Ahmed Quadri conducted the proceedings while Khaled Patel Andharikar proposed a vote of thanks. Amit Bhuigad, Sunil Wakekar, Krishna Bankar, Sandeep Shirsath, Abdul Samad, Afsar Pathan, Salim Patel and others were present.