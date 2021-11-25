VC Dr Yeole appointed incharge president of Pharmacy Council of India

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole was appointed incharge president of Pharmacy Council of Indian (PCI), Delhi, on Thursday.

VC Dr Yeole was appointed vice-president of PCI on October 18 and took the charge of this post 10 days ago.

PCI president Suresh Bhojraj resigned recently. He took the charge of president’s post today. For the first time, a professor from Maharashtra has the post of vice-president and incharge president.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, through his tweet on social media, congratulated VC Dr Yeole on his appointment as incharge President of PCI.

He was appointed Bamu VC in July 2019. Registrar, officers, professors, employees and members of different organisations congratulated Dr Yeole on taking notice of his performance in Bamu on the national level.