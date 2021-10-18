VC Dr Yeole elected VP of Pharmacy Council

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

Dr Pramod Yeole, the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was elected vice-president of Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

VC Dr Yeole is the first professor from the State to get elected to such a top post on the Pharmacy Council. A meeting of the executive committee of the PCI was held in Delhi on Monday.

In the meeting, the election for the two posts of VPs, two executive committee members and one education regulation committee chairman was conducted. Dr Yeole was elected unopposed.

The PCI is an autonomous body for controlling pharmacy professional education and research and has the power to decide policy in this regard.

The Council consists of two representatives from each of the States and union territories of the country, six members from different bodies including the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Dr Montu Patel (Gujarat), Dr Venkat Raman (Telangana) were selected as executive body members while Dr V Gopal (Pondicherry).

Dr Chhagan Bhai Patel, Dr Navin Seth (Gujarat), Praful Sable, Jagannathrao Shinde (Maharashtra), Dr Dharmendra Singh (Jharkhand), Dr Shetty (Karnataka), Dr Baldev Singh (Delhi), Dr Mohanlal Kori (Madhya Pradesh) and other council members helped in the elections.