Vehicle thieves active in city again

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The vehicles thieves are active again as four motorcycles were stolen from different parts of the city. According to the details, Kisansingh Vikramsingh Bilwal's (52, near Sai Temple, Padegaon) motorcycle (MH 20 EB 5397) was stolen from Lokhandi Bridge on September 30. Chandravijay Vitthalrao Vispute’s (51, Sangeeta Colony) motorcycle from Adalat Road on October 23. Sanjay Baburao Makhare’s (43, Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi) motorcycle (MH 20 CE 0163)was stolen from N-4 Cidco area on October 22. Kalyan Dnyandeo Hiwale’s (42, Deolai Village) motorcycle (MH20 DE 9082) was also stolen.

Cases in this regard have been registered in Cantonment, Vedantnagar and Pundliknagar police stations respectively.