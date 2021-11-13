Victims identify rape accused

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

The victims of the gang rape and loot incident by the dacoits at Tondali in Paithan tehsil identified three accused during the identity parade at Harsul prison, the sources said. Meanwhile, superintendent of police Nimit Goyal has requested permission to the special inspector general of police M M Prasanna to take action against the gang of seven dacoits involved in the incident under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The dacoits attacked a family from other state living in a farm at Tondoli in Paithan tehsil on October 19. They tied the men members with rope and raped two women. The police solved the case with in 48 hours and arrested Seven dacoits from various parts of the state.

An identity parade of the three accused was held at Harsul prison on November 8. The victims of the rape case have identified them, the sources said.