Vij Kamgar Sanghatana convention today

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

The 21st biannual state-level convention of Maharashtra Rajya Magasvargiya Karmachari Sanghatana will be held at a five-star hotel in the city on October 10.

Discussions on privatization, labour laws, reservations in promotions and others will be held in the convention, informed the officials in a press conference on Saturday.

The inauguration will be done by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) and energy secretary Dinesh Waghmare while the guests of honour will be Maharshtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) managing director Dr Mangesh Gondavale, electricity company advisor U G Zalte, Mahagenco director Anil Kolap, director Nasir Qadri will be present.

The national vice president of Swatantra Mazdoor union N B Jorande, president of the sanghatana Dr Sanjay Ghodke, executive president Hanvate, general secretary Premanand Maurya, chief organiser Y K Kamble and others were present during the press meet.