Virtual intl story telling contest at Stepping Stones

Aurangabad, Oct 23: The second virtual international inter-school story telling competition was conducted in Stepping Stones High School, recently with 23 prominent schools from all over the world participating.

The young, enthusiastic story tellers armed with their props came forth with wonderful self written tales. Stories gave the audience an insight into the little minds along with reinforcing moral values. These stories were judged by Nafeesa Plumber, Archana Kshirsagar and Sonali Lahiri. The winners were: 1- Heritage School, Kolkata, 2 - Bishop’s Camp and

3 - Golden Jubilee and Nath Valley. The little story tellers won everyone’s heart and were applauded.