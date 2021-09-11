Virtual Investiture ceremony at Podar Intl

Aurangabad, Sept 10: To inculcate the leadership qualities in the students and to give them a feel of functioning of the administrative body, a school prefectorial board was formed after election in Podar International School CBSE, Aurangabad.

Principal Ravinder Rana was the chief guest for the investiture ceremony. Vice-principal Neelam Agrawal and all house mentors with all council members of academic year 2021-22 were present. Cultural captain Raghavendra Sonawane delivered welcome speech followed by offering of sashes and badges by parents to all council members as the programme was conducted in virtual mode. The audience was captivated by the motivational song by Soham Kaware. The new office-bearers were administered oath.

Outgoing head girl Ananya Deshmukh expressed gratitude to the teachers and management. The other council members also spoke. It was a moment of great pride for the parents of the achievers who were recognized for their promising leadership.

Principal Rana explained the roles and responsibilities of all council members and said leadership is not a position or a title. It is an action and example. Head boy Sumedh Patil proposed a vote of thanks.