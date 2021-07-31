Virtual Parents Day at PJK, Waluj

Aurangabad, July 31: Podar Jumbo Kids, Waluj celebrated Parents Day virtually, the theme being Parenthood – a blissful and joyful experience. No one can comprehend parents’ selfless commitment and love for the child. Hence all lovely mothers and fathers were honoured celebrating the values that bind families from one generation to the next. Parents participated in different activities and games and enjoyed a lot. With the guidance of headmistress Riya Kapoor all the teachers took efforts to make this event successful.