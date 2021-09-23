Wait for Ahmedabad, Bengaluru air service continues

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

After the Corona crisis, the air service to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi from the Aurangabad city were regularized, but the wait for the air services for Ahmedabad and Bengaluru still continues. The domestic air services across the country were closed due to the Corona crisis. After the lockdown, most of the airlines regularized their services.

From Aurangabad, the services for Mumbai and Delhi have been regularized. However, the services for Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, which existed from the city before the lockdown, have not yet been regularized.

The Bengaluru service was very important as it is considered as the IT and educational hub. Most of the people from the city go to Bengaluru for jobs or for studies, and the air service was very beneficial for them. Similarly, the Ahmedabad air service was beneficial for the traders and the tourists.

Hence, the air passengers, for a long time, have been demanding to start the air service to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad soon.

Industrialist and president of the civil aviation committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Forum Sunit Kothari said that discussions with the Indigo Airline are going on for starting the Bengaluru and Ahmedabad services. We have demanded that at least these services should be started through small ATR planes. The new schedule of flights for the winter season will be announced on October 31, and both these services are likely to be started then, he said.