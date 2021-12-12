Wait for Genome sequencing lab in Aurangabad

Samples are sent to Pune for omicron testing

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

Omicron patients are slowly increasing in the state. With 35 to 40 citizens coming to Aurangabad every day from abroad, the concern of municipal administration has increased. There is no state-of-the-art lab in the city to identify omicron patients. The demand for Genome sequencing labs is constantly being made by the municipal health department. But there is no certainty about the lab.

The municipal administration was on high alert in the first and second wave. This reduced the infection rate and mortality rates. Now the threat of a possible third wave of omicron is on the rise. Fortunately, no omicron patient was found in the city. The municipal health department has been preparing for the third wave in the last few days. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) also needs an up-to-date lab to diagnose omicron patients.

At present, samples are taken from patients and sent to the GMCH. From GMCH they are sent to Pune for testing. There is a huge delay in getting the report. Last week, health minister Rajesh Tope announced that genome sequencing would soon be made available at Aurangabad and Nagpur. But the work has not actually started. Currently, this facility is available only in Mumbai and Pune in the state.

Our pursuit continues

We have repeatedly demanded in the task force meetings that genome sequencing be made available in GMCH. If samples of suspected patients are taken today, at least another report should arrive the next day, said municipal health officer, Dr Paras Mandlecha.

What is genome sequencing

The structure of the genome is very complex. To study this, scientists convert it into a kind of code. The process by which this code is known is called genome sequencing. Through this process the complete information about that organism can be obtained.