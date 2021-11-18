Walkathon spreads awareness of healthy, fresh food

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The 2.5 kilometers walkathon received an overwhelming response on Thursday. The walkathon was organised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Food and Drug Administration, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd and MGM University through Eat Right movement launched to create awareness about eating health and fresh food. The walkathon started from the MGM ground at Cidco. All the participants were attired in white T-shirts and carried placards depicting health and food-related messages.

The Walkathon was flagged off by Food and Drug Administration minister Rajendra Shingne. Participants participated in it enthusiastically by shouting the slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram. District collector Sunil Chavan and superintendent of police Nimit Goyal participated and doubled the enthusiasm of the participants.

The route was from MGM through Lokmat’s backside, Chistiya Chowk, Mata Mandir, N-6 Jakat Naka, and back to MGM Ground. The participants were given certificates here. Earlier, the winners of the quiz competition were given prizes by the dignitaries.

Chavan said, Eat Right movement will create awareness among the people. Everyone should remain away from Junk Food and prefer fibrous and nutritious food including Jawar, Bajra and others. It will keep everyone healthy, he said.

SP Nimit Goyal said, Healthy food is required to gain a healthy body and mind. The police personnel need quality and good food as they have the responsibility to maintain law and order. The police department will be benefitted from the Eat Right movement, he said.

FSSAI regional director Priti Chaudhary, joint director Sanjeev Patil deputy director Kukant Chaudhary, assistant director Amol Jagtap, FDA joint commissioner Uday Vanjari, assistant commissioner Ajit Maitre and others took efforts for the success of the walkathon.