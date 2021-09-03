Waluj-based Kabsons Industries accused of cutting big trunk trees

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

An air of disappointment prevailed amongst environment-lovers, when Kabsons Industries in Waluj MIDC sector, axed 5-6 old trees (with big trunks) with the help of cutter on Friday. They claimed that the company had not obtained permission from the Department of Forest or Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) before cutting these fully grown trees.

The company manufactures commercial gas and distributes the same by filling in the cylinders. On Friday, the MIDC executive engineer R D Giri came to know about the cutting of old trees. Hence he sent a team of the MIDC officials for spot inspection to the company. The MIDC team found 5-6 big shadowy trees were cut with the help of a cutter.

When contacted the company's director Shrikisan Kabra said, " Three days ago, due to heavy rainfall amidst stormy wind, one tree got uprooted and fell upon the pipeline. As a result, the tree was cut to undertake to repair the pipeline. The company manufacture's inflammable gas. Hence the water storage is maintained as a preventive measure. Around 5-6 trees on the campus were cut fearing of falling upon the company shed." Kabra also informed that there is no need to obtain permission for cutting trees on campus from MIDC and Forest Department.