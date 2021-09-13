Water storage in Jayakwadi Dam touches 60 pc

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The water storage in Nathsagar (Jayakwadi Dam) has touched 60 per cent of its capacity by today evening. The level of water increased by 5 per cent on Monday. The dam is receiving 32,591 cusecs of water released from the cluster of dams in Nashik district and deposition of water is also due to heavy rainfall in the local watershed area. Meanwhile, the executive engineer Prashant Jadhav has alerted that the inflow of water is likely to increase following the continuous downpour in the upstream dams. Meanwhile, the dam authorities are gearing up to supply water from Nathsagar for irrigation, drinking and industrial purposes.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Nashik district during the last 24 hours. The weather bureau has recorded 30 mm rainfall in Darna, 60 mm in Waki, 56 mm in Bham, 99 mm in Bhavali, 65 mm in Gangapur, 34 mm in Kadwa, 39 mm in Waghag, 70 mm in Ghoti, 93 mm in Igatpuri and 60 mm in Tryambakeshwar. Many dams at the above places got filled up to the capacity. As a result, 7200 cusecs of water is being released from Darna, 2544 cusecs from Kadwa, 4000 cusecs from Gangapur and 16,582 cusecs from Nandur-Madhmeshwar Weir into the Godavari basin. There is floods in the Bhagur and Shevgaon rivers of Ahmednagar district and the Shivna river of the local district. Hence the surplus water is also being released into the Jayakwadi Dam. Hence the inflow of water is 32,591 cusecs, said the dam engineer Vijay Kakade.

Dam filled up to 60 pc

The water level has touched a height of 1513.78 feet in the dam. The total stock of water in the dam is 2036.147 million meter cube (MMC or 72 TMC), while the livestock of water is 1298.041 MMC (or 46 TMC).

The percentage of water stock in upstreams dams of Jayakwadi Dam is as follows: Darna - 97.3 pc, Mukane - 66.25 pc, Waki - 69.72 pc, Bham, Bhavali, Waldevi and Alandi - 100 pc, Gangapur - 98.26 pc, Gautami - 87.26 pc, Kadwa - 99.17 pc, Palkhed - 94.49 pc, Waghad - 86.23 pc and Punegaon - 72.87 pc. Besides, 7,744 cusecs of water is being from Bhandardara Dam (in Ahmednagar district) to Nilwade Dam, while 8,144 cusecs is released from Nilwande Dam to Ojhar Weir. The level of the weir is low, therefore, its water is not being released in the basin of Pravara. Meanwhile, due to rainfall, 1,068 cusecs of water is released to Devgarh from Pravara Dam, which is ultimately depositing in the Jayakwadi Dam, said an engineer Ganesh Kharadkar.