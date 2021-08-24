We cannot remain silent while they are trying to erase history

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Only Congress can strengthen the country. The leaders in the present government have no idea about the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle. They are trying to erase the entire history. Congress cannot remain mute spectator in such situation, said Congress leader and Solapur MLA Praniti Shinde.

She was speaking at a gathering of Congress workers at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. She said, "I am aware that the work of the party workers is not being done even though the Mahavikas Aghadi government is in power. However, the party is trying to get these works done.” MLA Lahu Kanade said that liars have created challenges in front of the Congress which always believed on inter-religious harmony. Today, the country is on the brink of chaos. The Congress tried to uplift the common man through Nehru's policy. The country accepted the constitution written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which teaches us equality, freedom, brotherhood, social justice and democracy. District president Dr Kalyan Kale, MLA Rajesh Rathod, City president Hisham Usmani, District president of Womens Congress Surekha Pankade and Ibrahim Pathan spoke on the occasion.

Need to tackle B team

Currently, the situation of Congress is not good. BJP's B team needs to be covered. Without it, the Congress will not be strong, warned Dr Kale. Mohsin Ahmed made a statement regarding Muslim reservation. Seema Thorat, Dr Pawan Dongre, Atish Pitale, Jaiprakash Naranware, Mudassar Ansari, Yogesh Masalge, Mahendra Ramandwal and others were present.