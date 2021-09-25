'Why Marathwada has to fight for its share every time?'

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan said, " Marathwada is the land of saints, but it has to always fight for its rights. The political parties in Western Maharashtra join hands for the sake of development. Hence I will try to get a maximum share (in the form of funds) from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the region."

Chavan was speaking at a function organised to perform 'bhoomipujan' and dedicate works like the development of Sawangi to Cambridge road by spending Rs 13 crore and Bhalgaon to Shendra road by spending Rs 5 crore and various works done by the Zilla Parishad president Meena Shelke at Kumbhephal on Saturday afternoon. EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLC Ambadas Danve, District Congress chief former MLA Kalyan Kale, Namdeo Pawar, Subhash Zambad, Seva Dal's state president Vilas Autade, City Congress president Hisham Osmani, Ibrahim Pathan, Jaganath Kale, Ramrao Shelke, spiritual leader Tawre Nana, sarpanch Kanta Muley, deputy sarpanch Manisha Shelke, PWD chief engineer Dilip Ukirde, ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatane, Sudhir Muley and others were present on the occasion.

Chavan said," A provision of Rs 1239 crore has been made for the development of district roads and Rs 237 crore for repairing and maintenance of the roads in the annual budget. Besides, Rs 200 crore had been released in the past. For the infrastructure developments, the fund of Rs 365 crore has been sanctioned and Rs 82 crore had been released, so far. The works of constructing 200 bridges have been undertaken and will be completed in the next two years. The request to connect Aurangabad-Pune-Mumbai has been made to the chief minister. Besides, the union minister of state (MoS) for railways Raosaheb Danve will also be requested for the Nanded-Aurangabad-Mumbai bullet train along with Samruddhi Mahamarg."

Chavan also instructed the PWD chief engineer to develop Ladsawangi to Karmad road (of length 15 km) from Central Roads Fund (CRF). Amidst rainfall, the activists accorded a grand welcome to Chavan at Cambridge School Chowk, Shendra. A crane was used to garland him and firecrackers were burst in large quantities.

Bhumre said that all help will be provided to the farmers to reconstruct the wells damaged due to downpour. Besides, I will try my best to get construct pucca roads to reach all farms under the Matoshri Panand Rasta Yojana. The scheme will be tabled for the discussion in cabinet soon, he said.