WICASA hosts colourful Youth Fest Youngistan

Aurangabad, Oct 5: MP Imtiaz Jaleel inaugurated Youngistan, the Youth Festival organised by the Western India CA Students Association (WICASA), Aurangabad for CA students at ICAI Bhavan, recently.

A team of 50 WICASA volunteers managed various competitions and helped in creating logistic arrangements for smooth conduct of competitive and non-competitive cultural events, national talent hunt and adventure programmes. Yogeshwar Mirkar and Sakshi Khedkar were winners of Mr and Ms WICASA 2021 competition. Janhvi Rathi was adjudged Ms. Wittiest Personality. Anjali Singh was winner and Hariom Khandelwal was runner-up of Talent Hunt.

Gaurav Sipani, CAs Smita Bhartiya, Pankaj Kalantri, Alkesh Rawka and Sharon Rodrigues were the judges. More than 200 students participated.

Core committee members Yash Jaiswal, Garvita Kankaria, Sakshi Khedkar, Rushikesh Gavali, Kiran Chavan, Rajasi Khandelwal and volunteers took efforts to make this event a success under the leadership of WICASA chairperson CA Rupali Bothara.

Branch management committee members CAs Pankaj Soni, Yogesh Agrawal, Praveen Bangad, Ganesh Bhalerao and Ganesh Shilwant were present.