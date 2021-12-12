Will State Govt adopt single entrance test for UG, PG admissions; NET score to be used for Ph D admissions

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

There will be single examinations ‘Common University Entrance Test (CUET)’ for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the State if the Government adopts instructions of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It may be noted that each university in the country has its own CET for admissions. A student from one university will have to attempt another university test if he or she wishes admission to that university. The UGC issued a letter dated November 26, 2021, to implement CUET for UG and PG courses admissions in Central Universities from the academic year 2022-23. The UGC informed all the State, private universities and deemed-to-be universities that may also adopt the common entrance test for admissions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the entrance test in the country. The academician and experts within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University feel that the single test is good but, finally, it depends on the State Government to adopt it or not.

Commenting on this, Dr Vikram Khilare, leader of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) said that the CET to be implemented by National Testing Agency (NTA) as per ‘One Nation, One Examination’ in new education policy, would save time and money of students.

“Students who qualify CET will be able to take admission in any university of the country. Students from the region like Marathwada will get an opportunity to take admissions in top institutes,” he added.

Bamu’s Management Council member Dr Rajesh Karpe said that the single test is good but, it all depends on State Government adopt it or not.

“There are some issues on a local level like no competition for admissions in some subjects.

Box

NET score to be used for Ph D

All the universities conduct their own Ph D Entrance Test (PET) for Ph D admissions. There are directives from the UGC to hold the PET twice a year, but, it does not happen. The admission process for Ph D takes six months to several years in State universities of the country. So, the UGC announced that for admissions to PhD, the NET score will be used wherever feasible.

On this point, Dr Vikram Khilare said that if the NET score is considered valid for Ph D admissions, it will save time and money for research aspirants and remove confusion admissions. Also, an aspirant will get an opportunity to do Ph D in any university in the country.

Welcoming the decision, Dr Rajesh Karpe said that there is no doubt the admission process in Ph D would be more transparent and quick.

“The entrance test and declaration of the result need additional staff for a university to complete the process on time. For one or another reason, the admissions process is delayed and get complicated,” he added.