Will try to increase the quality of education

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

The quality of education is declining and this is a matter of concern. Efforts will be made to improve the quality of education, said deputy director of education (Nashik division) and acting education officer B B Chavan.

Chavan was recently appointed deputy director of education. He was felicitated on behalf of the citizens of the Senanagar, Beed Bypass. The program was chaired by Wamanrao Deshpande. Speaking further, he said, "The new responsibility will be successfully fulfilled.” SP Jawalkar, principal Shivnarayan Nagre, Sanjay Chamle, Ramdas Jivanwal, Rajendra Girnale, Baburao Narwade, Prataprao Patil, Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and others were present in large numbers.