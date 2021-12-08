Wockhardt Global carves place in India Book of Records

Aurangabad, Dec 8: Wockhardt Global School (WGS) featured in India Book of Records (IBR) for conducting maximum number of webinars in a single day on December 4. The webinars were adjudicated by Rekha Singh and Radha Pillai from IBR.

Singh presented the badges, certificate and medal to the Head of School (HOS) Pradeep Sharma during a felicitation ceremony on the school campus. The title conferred is, ‘maximum webinars in a single day by an IB school’ under the category, ‘collection of records.’ IBR is affiliated to Asia Book of Records and follows Asian Protocol of Records (APRs).

WSG, affiliated to International Baccalaureate (IB), made an attempt to conduct maximum number of webinars in a single day. Seventy-four speakers, including staff and students, conducted virtual webinars on various topics ranging from pedagogical approaches, skill building, physical and mental well-being to sports, technology and anime.

The total count, achieved with the cooperation and efforts of all the staff and students, was an impressive 156 within 8 hours.