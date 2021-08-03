Wockhardt Global records 100% result in class X IB

Aurangabad, Aug 3: Wockhardt Global School (WGS), Aurangabad, recorded 100% pass percentage in the class X results of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Board examinations, result of which were announced recently.

WGS Topper is Anushka Kalwale (45 points), followed by Prashant Jha (44 points). The school’s average result for MYP5 is 5.65 which is above the world average 4.72, said principal, WSG-IB Pradeep Sharma. Since 2017, IB holds exams by way of eAssessement. During Covid-19 Pandemic, the IB MYP Board exams were conducted virtually across the globe in May. Instead of calling students to school, they were given eAssessement at home. There were no major changes in syllabus, he said.

The maximum total score for the IB MYP certificate is 56, with a grade from 1-7 assigned to each required eAssessment.

Head of MYP at WGS, Mandar Gurjar said, “Students are developing both personally as well as academically during their MYP years. We congratulate the efforts put in by students, teachers and parents.”

WSG, the only IB Continuum world school in Aurangabad, offers IB PYP, MYP and DP programmes for age 3 to 19 students.