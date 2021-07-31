Wockhardt school celebrates International Tiger’s Day

Aurangabad, July 31: “Take only memories and leave only footprints in the forest.” This quote began the special assembly to celebrate International Tiger’s Day at Wockhardt School, virtually. The objective was to increase awareness of conserving our wildlife, inculcate a sense of responsibility towards nature and through role-play identify oneself with the current issues facing animals all over the world.

A conversation between a hunter and a tiger brought home the message that all living things have a right to life and space. An interesting quiz, a poem in Hindi, do’s and don’ts and a fact file rounded off the assembly. Principal Uma Mohandas thanked all the students of Gr 6 to 8 and the teachers for their effort.