Wockhardt School gets CBSE affiliation till 2027!

Aurangabad, Aug 5: Wockhardt Global School (WGS) has received affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) up to the year 2027. School managing director Zahabiya Khorakiwala congratulated the staff and students for this achievement.

Established in the year 2016, under the aegis of Dr Habil Khorakiwala Health and Education Foundation, WGS was affiliated in March 2020. The school now is in its fifth year, running successfully in Aurangabad. The school has classes up to Std. 11 and is now preparing students for the first batch of Std. 10. It prepares students with a focus on not only all-round development, but also future careers through a well-designed academic plan.

The school is set in 25 acres of green campus, with classrooms that are a natural extension of the landscape. State of the art laboratories and libraries and well-designed sports facilities make the school a great place to learn with pleasure.