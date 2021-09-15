Woman commits suicide in Gandhinagar

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

A woman committed by hanging herself to the roof of the house at Gandhinagar on Wednesday at around 3.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Renuka Suraj Ridlon (27). The family members rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. The reason of suicide was not known while a case has been registered at the Kranti Chowk police station.