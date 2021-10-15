Woman defamed by morphing photo

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The Cidco police have booked a man for creating a fake account of a woman on Instagram and posting her morphed lewd pictures to defame her. The accused has been identified as Faizan Mohammad Harun Khan (Indiranagar, Baijipura).

He made a fake account of the woman and posted her morphed photos. He also posted her mobile number on it. The woman received calls on her number from the unknown callers, due to which she faced severe mental torture.

She lodged a complaint at the Cidco police station against Faizan Khan. PI Sambhaji Pawar is further investigating the case.