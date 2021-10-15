Woman molested, beaten up

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

A man molested and severely beat a 27-year-old married woman in Jogeshwari area on Wednesday afternoon. A case has been registered against the accused Abdul Sameer Shah (29, Ranjangaon) in the Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, the victim lives with her husband and two children in Jogeshwari area. She knew the accused Abdul Sameer for the past two years.

On Wednesday, Sameer when to her house at around 2 pm when her husband had gone on work. He said to the victim that she had damaged his mobile and hence she should pay him Rs 30,000. He hold her hand and molested her.

As she opposed him, he abused and beat her. He also broke her mobile phone. A case has been registered against Sameer at the Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.