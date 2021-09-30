Woman raped on pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

A 37-year-old married man raped a 32 years old woman on the pretext of marrying her between the period of 2009 and 2021. A case has been registered against the accused Mukhtar Shabbir Khan (Patel) in the Satara police station based on the complaint lodged by the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim knew accused Mukhtar since 2000. In 2009, during the election campaign, he used to frequently visit her house. They also exchanged their numbers. Mukhtar was married at that time, still he proposed her and told her that he want to marry her. Then physical relations developed between them. He took her to a hotel in the Akashwani area and raped her.

Later, the victim asked him on several occasions for marriage, but he ignored her. In July, 2021, they had established physical relations for the last time and she insisted him to marry her. She tried to contact him on several occasions but his phone was switched off. He ignored to meet her.

On Wednesday evening, the victim tried to end her life by jumping from the Kranti Chowk flyover. She climbed the safety wall of the flyover. However, the warden of a girls’ hostel was going from the flyover in her vehicle. She stopped and dragged the girl down from the wall. The Damini Squad took the women in their custody and handed her over to Satara police station for further investigation. A case has been registered while PSI Anita Fasate is further investigating the case.