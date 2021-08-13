Women’s gang stealing Rs 2.5 lakh of a bank manager arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

Five women trying to steal Rs 2.5 lakh of a bank manager taking the cash to the bank in the bus going from Aurangabad to Soyegaon were arrested by the alertness of the conductor near Golegaon in Sillod tehsil on Friday at around 11 am. They were later handed over to the Ajanta police.

The Aurangabad District Central Co-operative Bank, Shivna branch, Sillod tehsil, manager, Dattatray Bhikanrao Kadam, was going from Sillod to Shivna branch with the cash Rs 5 lakh. A gang of women tactically took out Rs 2.5 lakh from his bag. As these women were in a haste to get down of the bus. The women got down at the Golegaon bus stand. However, the conductor got suspicious about their activities and cried to nab them. The nearby residents at the bus stop circled the women and did not allowed them to escape. Kadam then checked his bag and found that Rs 2.5 were less in the bag. The Ajanta police were immediately informed. API Ajit Vispute, head constable Abasaheb Avhad, Arun Gadekar, Baburao Sable, Pravin Bodwale and others brought these women to the police station and seized Rs 2.5 lakh from them.