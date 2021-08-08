Worker attempts suicide in company

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

A worker of the Automotive Private Ltd, Railway Station MIDC area, Sachin Uttamrao Gaikwad, tried to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous liquid on Sunday. A case has been registered at the Satara police station against the activists of the Republican Sena for attacking the company owner and the plant head, after a forcible entry in the company.

According to the complaint lodged by Bhushan Vilas Vyahalkar (Pahadsinghpura) at the Satara police station, Sachin Consumed poison and he was immediately admitted to the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital. Later, around 10 activists of the Republic Sena including district president Shuddhodhan More, Sachin Dumne, Sachin Shingade, Ramesh Jadhav and others forcibly entered in the company and beat the security guard. Later, they also beat the owner Nityanand Bhogale and plant head Milind Songirkar. Security girard Sandeep Deonalkar informed about the incident to the police and the police arrested three persons. PSI Maruti Dasre is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, More also submitted a complainant in the Satara police station that the employee Sachin Gaikwad was mentally tortured in the company and hence, he attempted to commit suicide. They met the company owner and the HR head and they made casteist comment. He demanded in the complaint to register case against the owner and the HR head.

After receiving the information of the arrest of the activists, social workers Shravan Gaikwad, Anand Kasture, Prantosh Gaikwad, Sachin Nikam, Gunratna Sonawane, Adv Atul Kamble went to the police station and demanded to register case.