Workers of Pals Distilleries get Rs 20000 pay hike

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The workers of the Pals Distilleries company, which produces beer in the Waluj industrial area, have announced a pay hike of around Rs 20,000 to the workers informed district secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Ajay Bhawalkar in a press conference here on Tuesday.

Bhawalkar along with the unit head Nagnath Bade gave detailed information regarding the new pay hike agreement. The Aurangabad Mazdoor union was formed in the company under the guidance of late Uddhav Bhavalkar, twenty years ago. The union has around 100 members. After the termination of the old pay hike agreement, Bhavalkar and office bearers had continuously followed up with the company management to sign a new contract. Due to the continuous follow-up, a successful discussion was made between the management and the office bearers of the union regarding the new wage agreement. Giving more information, Bhavalkar said that the company management responded positively to the discussion and agreed to the new wage increase agreement keeping in view the interests of the workers. Samadhan Surushe, Vijay Khare, Nitin Deshmukh, Gautam Shinde and others were present.