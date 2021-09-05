Written test for recruitment of driver police constables on Sept 8

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The written test for the recruitment of 24 driver police constables in the Aurangabad city police commissionerate will be held on September 8, at various examination centres between 10 am and 11.30 am. The advertisement in this regard was published in 2019.

The hall tickets for the examination have been made available on the candidate’s e-mail ids and portal since September 1. The hall tickets can also be downloaded from the portal https://mahapolicerc.mahaitexam.in.

DCP (headquarters) Meena Makwana has appealed to the candidates to download the hall tickets from the portal and be present at the given examination centre with the hall ticket at the given time.

The candidates for any assistance can call on 9699792230, 8999783728, 9309868270 and city police control room on 0240-2240500.