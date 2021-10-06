Yet another year of disappointment for Garba and Dandiya lovers

Youths demand to allow festivities with limited numbers

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The year long wait for Navratri, the excitement of wearing attractive costumes and ornaments for nine days, practice that has been going on for a month has all gone in vain as the state government has refused to allow the organisation of Garba and Dandiya this Navratri. The dandiya lovers who were eagerly waiting for the joyous occasion have demanded that the government should allow limited access to those who have been vaccinated.

The garba and dandiya are played for nine days during the Navratri festival. Last year too, there was a hiatus in the celebrations during the festival season due to Covid-19. This year too, the government has denied permission to hold any activities and gatherings for nine days of Navratri.

However, as the number of covid patients decreased, the youths, expecting the restrictions to be lifted, had started training for Garba with great enthusiasm. Online workshops were also held in many places. These workshops received a huge response from the youths. But two days before Navratri, the state government restricted the organisations of garba and Dandiya. This disappointed the youths as well as the organisers.

Even the traders dealing in Navratri clothes have been annoyed as they were expecting good business during the festival season. Vinay Deshpande, an online workshop organiser said that the preparations for Garba started a month ago. But all our hard work has gone in vain. We still hope that the government will grant permission for Dandiya with restrictions for a few days. Only people who have been vaccinated twice must be allowed to enter the hall.

Financial blow to traders

Thousands of people participate in Garba, Dandiya and other cultural festivities for nine days. Special clothes and ornaments are bought from the youths in large numbers. Clothes ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 4000 are purchased by the enthusiasts. Even dresses are made available on rent for Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per day. Ornaments are sold in various ranges depending upon the occasion. This leads to huge financial turnover in the market. However, as the government has refused permission this year too, the traders will also be hit hard. The traders have questioned why there are restrictions on only Navratri festival.