Young engineers develop robots, automatic Covid scan device to help society

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Engineers play an important role in facilitating the functioning of modern society. Their knowledge and innovation can impact society from the smallest family unit to the global community. They develop infrastructure, connectivity, supplying and safety systems for society.

Some young engineers from Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) have innovated new things to help society in overcoming their problems. Two engineer brothers have developed a robot while another youth made ‘Automatic Covid Scan Device.’

Robot to serve hospitality sector

Rowido, a startup, was founded by Sameer Pitale and Pratik Pitale, two engineer brothers. They have developed a robot that works like a waiter in a restaurant.They said that they got this idea from one of the customers who wanted automation for his restaurant. “We studied the case related to the hospitality sector.We came to know that there are many problems in this sector which we can solve with our engineering knowledge by implementing robotics and making restaurants less dependent on human labours,” they said.

Pitales said that they are now developing robots and automation solutions for the restaurant and hospitality sector.

“We are solving problems such as manpower shortage, lack of hygiene and helping the restaurant to reduce the food production cost, with consistency in taste and quality of food. We have products like robot waiter, robot chef, portable roti maker for restaurant etc. Waiter robot delivers food from kitchen to customer touchless delivery in Covid situation is useful. It reduces labour charges paid by the restaurant. One waiter robot can replace three waiters. The cost of one robot is nearly Rs 3 lakh,” they said.

Automatic Covid Scan Device

Milind Wankhede another youth who worked for 18 months day and night developed ‘Automatic Covid Scan Device’ to help State level Covid surveillance management eco-system the present Covid situation.

He has also undergone training and test of knowledge AIC of Bamu. The cost of a single unit is around Rs 45,000Milind said that his ‘Automatic Covid Scan Device’ is based on artificial intelligence.

“The device is connected to web server through Internet. This helps in Covid surveillance management eco-system. Each visitor can be screened in few seconds when installed in any private or Government department. It can help in reducing the spread of the pandemic virus after connecting with web server. The device also helps Covid measures implementation like wearing a mask, social distancing, using sanitiser,” he asserted. Wankhede said that his machine can identify those who have taken two doses of the Covid vaccine.