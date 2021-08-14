Youth carrying snake creates panic in GMCH

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

A youth carrying a snake created panic in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday night. However, everybody breathed a sigh of relief after knowing that it was a non-venomous sand boa snake.

According to information, Umesh Sapkal, a resident of Palod (Sillod) was bit by the snake twice on Friday night. Despite being in shock, the youth caught the snake and carried it to the GMCH. The doctors and nurses were horrified to see a live snake. However, they rushed him for treatment. Meanwhile, snake catcher Manoj Gaikwad was called in at 1 am. After inspecting, he confirmed that it was 2 feet long sand boa a non-venomous snake. Everybody heaved a sigh of relief after getting confirmation. However, the youth was kept under observation and was sent home the next day. The snake was handed over to the snake catcher.