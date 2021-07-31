Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, July 31:

An youth from Kannad tehsil and presently living on rental basis in Shambhunagar in Garkheda area committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday afternoon. The deceased Sagar Shivaji Aagade (25, native of Javkhed, Kannad) was living in a rented room at Shambhunagar for the past few months. He was working in a private hospital. On Friday afternoon, the neighbours noticed that Sagar has hanged himself. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in unconscious condition where the doctors declared him dead after examination. He is survived by parents and a brother. a case of accidental death has been registered at the Jawaharnagar police station while constable Sanjay Sirsat is further investigating the case.