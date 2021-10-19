Youth exploits lady love; refuses to marry her after she delivers girl child

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Paithan police have arrested a youth on charge of sexually exploiting a minor age girl, making her a mother under the pretext of marrying her for the past couple of years. When the girl insisted on marrying, the accused started beating her and refused to tie the nuptial knot with her.

It so happened that the youth from Paithan fall in love with a minor age girl from a village in Paithan tehsil. The duo was madly in love, but as the girl was underage, the accused convinced her of marrying after she attains the age of 18 years. The youth took the girl to his house in Paithan. The duo started their marital life and was staying like a husband and a wife for the last two years. In the meantime, the girl gave birth to a baby girl and also completed her age of 18 years. She then pressed the youth for marriage, but he would evade the conversation or change the topic citing lame excuses. Later on, he got fed up with the continuous demand for marriage and beat her.

The girl got confused and contacted the Paithan police and narrated her story. The police inspector Kishore Pawar informed the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vishal Nehul. The assistant police inspector Janabai Sangle registered her complaint and arrested the youth under Section 4, 6 of POCSO Act and Section 376 (2) (J) (N), 376 (3), 323 and 504 of IPC. Further investigation is on by police.

Meanwhile, the girl is hoping for social justice as she wants the youth as her husband and a father to her daughter. All eyes are set on how would the girl get justice in the legal frame.