Youth gone for swimming drowns

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A youth gone for swimming with friends in a lake at Aurangpur in the Ladsavangi area met a watery grave on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Mohan Bhagure (19).

The water level in the lake was increased at Aurangpur. Gopal and his friends went for swimming on Wednesday afternoon. Gopal could not estimate the depth of the lake and met a watery grave. His friends shouted for help, and a nearby resident Ramchandra Manaji Bhagure jumped in the lake and took Gopal out. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.