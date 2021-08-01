Youths give smart alternative for ECG delays

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The three youths from the city gave smart alternative to avert the ECG report delays by inventing a portable ECG device which can give the ECG report in just few minutes. When a person gets an heart attack, it takes several minutes to get his ECG report. Considering this fact, Pratik Todkar, Mihir Gaikwad and Tanvi Nikalje, has started a start-up unit to manufacture a portable ECG device which can carry in the pocket. They have also provided employment to around 25 people in their unit. The industrialists said that said, this device gives accurate ECG report as the big ECG machine. This report is transferred on the mobile phones. The doctors can check several ECG reports on their phones at the same time and can guide the patients.

Dr Anand Nikalje, Dr Vijay Gaikwad, Dr Shashikant Ahankari, Dr Ashok Belkhode have guided the youngsters in their initiative.

The startup unit was inaugurated by health minister Rajesh Tope and cardiologist Dr Ajit Bhagwat unveiled the device. Industrialist Sunil Raithatta, Suresh Todkar, Vivek Pawar and others were present.