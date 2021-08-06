Youths severely beat policeman

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

Three youths severely beat a policeman executing Nakabandi at the Vasantrao Naik Chowk on August 5 at around 11.50 pm as he stopped their motorcycle. The accused Pratap Popatrao Jagtap (24, New ST Colony, N-2), Akash Sunil Kulkarni (23, Jaibhavaninagar) and Ashutosh Navnath Zinjurde (23, Jaibhavaninagar) have been arrested.

According to the details, constable of the riots control cell Ganesh Abarao Lokhande and his team were doing Nakabandi at Vasantrao Naik Chowk near Hotel Lemon Tree. He stopped a motorcycle on which a youth was going. He started arguing and abused Lokhande. Meanwhile, the other two youths came on a motorcycle and started beating Lokhande. and severely beat him. The accused also threatened Lokhande of life. Meanwhile, the policemen informed about the incident to the control room. Patrolling team including Ashok Avchar and others rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused.

A case has been registered at the Cidco police station on the complaint lodged by constable Lokhande. PSI Ratan Doiphode is further investigating the case.