Youths to learn many new things in Artificial Intelligence course

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the most trending technologies, are used to create intelligent systems.

AI causes a machine to work as a human and can solve complex problems efficiently in multiple industries, such as healthcare, entertainment, finance, and education, to make our daily lives more comfortable and fast. Machine Learning (ML), a buzzword for today's technology, equips computers to learn and interpret data. The demand for AI and ML qualified candidates is increasing day by day across the country.

Considering the requirement of students, Government Polytechnic launched Diploma in AI and ML from the current academic year so that students can get jobs easily.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved the diploma course recently.

The course was launched at two Government Polytechnics of the State.

The second is Nagpur’s Government Polytechnic. The intake capacity is 30. Those who are qualified for SSC can apply for the course.

Students will learn many things new in the course.

Polytechnic principal Dr F A Khan said that AI course contains the use of AI in machine learning, data analysis, enhancing efficiency in the industrial sector through AI, use of AI in the medical field, automatic vehicles, electricity generation in the industrial sector, law and judiciary and farming.

Some of the new things diploma students will learn are as follows:

Big Data Analysis for Future Prediction; Programme to solve problems, Enhancing Efficiency in Industrial Sector; Use of AI in

different fields including Finance, Data Security, Automotive, Robotics, Education, Healthcare, Astronomy, Entertainment, Transport, Finance and Agriculture,

Image Recognition, statistical learning framework-training- testing-

validation and cross-validation difference between Parametric and Non-Parametric Methods,

Automation of Analytical Model Building Using Numerous ML Algorithms, Application of ML in Automatic Language Translation, Image and Speech Recognition and Self Driving Cars, Pattern Recognition, Information Retrieval and Neural Networks and Algorithms and Frameworks, Relational DataBase Management.