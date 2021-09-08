Zero Disaster Management of AMC anger's Paithan Gate residents

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

The rainwater affected citizens expressed their anger and tried to prevent the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) squad which has reached for the assessment of damage in the Paithan Gate area today morning. They claimed that despite making requests for relief the fire brigade personnel failed to redress their grievances on time. The residents Ajay Chawariya and others tried to stop the civic team in front of former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani and AMC city engineer S D Panzade.

According to Chawariya, the rainwater played havoc in the Paithan Gate area. They contacted AMC for help, but none of them turned up. Tanwani tried to interfere but was in vain. Chawariya was making comments against AMC by pointing a finger towards Ghodele. Later on, Khaire intervened and pacified him. However, after the incident, all the dignitaries disappeared from the spot.