ZP standing committee turn stormy over farmers compensation

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The meeting of the standing committee of Zilla Parishad (ZP) turned stormy on Wednesday over the compensation to be given to rain and flood-affected farmers of the district.

The meeting was held at the auditorium of Panchayat Samiti today. ZP president Meena Shelke chaired it.

Kharif crops on thousands of acres of land were damaged because of last month’s heavy rainfall, flooding in rivers and nullahs and leakage of ponds in the district.

Member Madhukar Walture tabled a resolution that the State Government should give Rs 50,000 compensation for per acre losses.

Supporting the resolution, the chairman of Finance and Construction Committee, Kishor Balande said that additional fund from NDRF should be sought from union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Vice-president L G Gaikwad said he would meet Dr Karad to demand financial aid for farmers. The discussions turned stormy when both ruling and opposition members demanded aid from the Central and State Governments, respectively.

Balande said that the State Cabinet announced financial aid to farmers.

ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne aid that fives works would be given to each of the 15 sections in ZP and Panchayat Samiti as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year celebration.

Ex officio member and deputy CEO Shirish Bansode presented the minutes of the meeting. Additional CEO Santosh Kawde, chairman of Women and Child Development Committee Anuradha Chavan, member Pankaj Thombre, Jitendra Jaiswal and others were present in the meeting.