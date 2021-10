ZP teacher Sarika Jain gets Mahatma Gandhi International Teacher Award

Aurangabad, October 23:

Sarika Jain, a teacher from Zilla Parishad High School, Ladsawangi, received ‘Rashtrpita Mahatma Gandhi International Teacher Award recently in a programme. Balrakshak Pratishtan has instituted the award.

MLC N G Ganar and Dr Ravindra Ramtekar (director, State Science Council, Nagpur) presented the award to Sarika in a programme organised at Agnihotri College, Sevagram, Wardha, for contribution in educational, social fields and working to educate adolescent girls about the menstrual hygiene management.