ZP’s retired teachers have to wait for pension every month

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

The teachers and employees who retired from Zilla Parishad have to wait for a pension every month.

Their pension for November month was not released even though the ninth day of December passed. Aurangabad Zilla Pensioners Association will agitation soon to draw the attention towards the issue.

Association president Vasant Sabnis said that the employees who retired from the ZP should get their pension on the first day of next month every time. All the retired Government employees are provided pension on the first day of next month.

He said that the employees had to knock on the doors of the officers for the release of pension.

“The pension of October month was released on time because of Diwali. The retired persons need money for their medicines and households expenses. We do not have any other sources but a pension. We have brought to the notice of ZP officers many times. But, nothing was done,” he said.

He said that the teachers' November month’s pension was not released till today.

“When the officers are asked about it, they cite the reason of employees on leave who prepare pension bills,” he added.