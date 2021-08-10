Hyderabad police felicitates Sindhu

Hyderabad, Aug 10 Hyderabad police on Tuesday felicitated star shuttler P.V. Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu expressed her happiness over the felicitation and thanked the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad for supporting her during the lockdown by providing passes, which ensured her training without any hindrance during the Olympic preparations.

She stated that she is dedicating her Olympic medal to the services of police department.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar showered praise on Sindhu for her achievement and recalled her contributions in the international badminton circuit in the last five years. He also hailed her for the character displayed in maintaining fitness and other aspects despite testing conditions. He referred to several quotes of Sindhu.

Sindhu also released a book titled "The Second Wave", a compilation of efforts made by Hyderabad city police in battling the Covid second wave.

Addressing to the senior police officers, Sindhu's father and former national volleyball player P.V. Ramana thanked them. He said it was a moment of pride and honour to be invited and felicitated by the top brass of the city police.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT, Shikha Goel, said that the Olympic winner epitomised the spirit of every Indian woman in showcasing the true character of "Never say no" in any situation, which earned Sindhu great laurels. She praised her parents' decision and working towards realising their child's dream of becoming the top badminton player.

