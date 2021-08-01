Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu beats China's He Bing Jiao to win bronze medal

PV Sindhu clinched bronze medal for India l in the Badminton Women's singles category by beating China's He Bingjiao 21-13,21-15. She becomes the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Moreover, Sindhu becomes the fourth player to win women’s singles medal in consecutive games. She looked in command of the game from the start of the first point of the first game. India now has two medals at Tokyo Olympics. One silver won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting category and one bronze by P.V Sindhu.

